President Biden to address SC State graduates at December commencement

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Washington. Biden is announcing sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. President Joe Biden is named the keynote speaker at South Carolina State University’s Class of 2021 commencement ceremony happening December 17, the university announces.

Biden will address the graduating class of 2021 at Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center at 10 a.m.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to President Biden and Congressman James E. Clyburn for making this special occasion an unforgettable moment in the university’s history,” says Interim SC State President Alexander Conyers.

U.S. Representative James Clyburn was initially scheduled to address the graduating class, but he invited President Biden to serve as the keynote speaker as the congressman will be receiving his own degree along with the class of 2021.

“I am pleased to welcome President Biden back to my alma mater. The last time he was on this campus, he came to win the hearts and minds of this community. This week he will return to share with the newest graduates of South Carolina State what he is doing for them, for their families, and their community to ensure that they have access to America’s greatness,” Congressman Clyburn says.

Congressman Clyburn received his degree from SC State in 1961 when the institution did not hold December commencement ceremonies. Clyburn received his degree by mail during that era.

“It will be a tremendous honor to share the stage with President Biden at this institution that means so much to me as I mark 60 years since I earned the degree that set me on the path to where I am today,” Clyburn adds.