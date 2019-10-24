President Trump to deliver keynote address at event in Columbia on Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – President Donald Trump will be in South Carolina on Friday where he where will talk about second chances and fair sentencing.

Trump will deliver the keynote address at the 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College.

The event will highlight the President’s work to pass legislation that gives prisoners a second chance.

News 2 will be live in Columbia throughout the day and will provide a live stream of that event right here on our website.

The event will continue throughout the weekend and will feature numerous Democratic candidates like Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren to name a few.