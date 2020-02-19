President Trump to make stop in SC ahead of Democratic primary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – President Donald Trump is planning to visit the Palmetto State ahead of the Democratic primary.

Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews that he would hold an event in the state next week, “maybe the day before,” but did not announce a location.

The president will not appear on ballots during South Carolina’s presidential primary after state Republican Party officials decided not to hold a Republican primary last year.

Voters will head to the polls to vote for their candidate of choice in the “First in the South” primary on February 29th.