Preventing COVID-19 in the SC Dept. of Corrections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections is continuing measures to fight COVID-19 at prisons across the state.

A 69-year-old inmate at Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia was the first prisoner to test positive for the virus in South Carolina.

The unit where he was housed is not quarantined.

The SCDC Director, Bryan Stirling, says he believes South Carolina is one of the last states where an inmate has tested positive and credits the agency’s efforts to combat the virus.

“We said no more visitation. No more volunteers. If you’re critical staff member to the security- not just essential, but critical to the safety and security of that institution, you can come in. But if you’re not, you can’t come in,” he said.

Stirling says all inmates are being screened as they enter state prisons.

He also says staff and inmates have masks, and cleaning supplies are available.