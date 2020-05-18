PREVIEW: News 2 speaks exclusively with Governor Henry McMaster ahead of Tuesday town hall event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 spoke exclusively with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Monday where he answered your questions about COVID-19 and the response his team put into place to combat the virus.

The interview comes just one day before a special town hall event with Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell and others which is set to air Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. on News 2 and counton2.com.

Brendan Clark asked Governor McMaster about the coronavirus pandemic in South Carolina, how we got to this point, the plan for moving forward, and even how to help people who have been laid off because of the pandemic and how to help businesses who are struggling to stay afloat.

Gov. McMaster said the one thing to make sure of is not risking the lives of any South Carolinians.

“We did it just right. We didn’t shut down as quickly or as deeply as some others, some went too far, too fast – some others were too late,” said Gov. McMaster. “I think we did ours just right and I think we’re coming out of it right. The numbers that we are seeing seem to indicate that we did the right thing.”

He went on to say, “Dr. Fauci the other day said that he wished he could clone South Carolina’s response, that’s pretty good there, it’s is an indication of how we did.”

During Brendan’s interview with Governor McMaster, they spoke about one of the many problems South Carolinians are facing and that is collecting unemployment benefits.

