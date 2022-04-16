COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Nine people have been released from hospitals in the Midlands following a Saturday afternoon shooting at Columbiana Centre Mall.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the mall in Columbia around 2 p.m. after someone called 911 reporting shots had been fired inside the shopping complex.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said 12 people were injured during the incident; 10 suffered gunshot wounds and two were injured during a so-called stampede.

Prisma Health said 11 of the patients who received treatment at one of its facilities, nine were released Saturday evening while two patients were admitted.

Chief Holbrook previously said during a news conference that two people had suffered critical injuries.

“Prisma Health sends its thoughts and prayers to everyone impacted by the incident at Columbiana Centre Mall including our first responders,” the hospital said in its announcement.

Three people, who police said were seen with firearms at the mall, were detained as persons if interest in the shooting. They are believed to know each other and may have entered into an altercation prior to the shooting.

No fatalities were reported in the shooting.

The mall released a statement through Columbia PD which said, “Today’s isolated, senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted. We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement.”