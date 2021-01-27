Prisma Health opens Regional COVID-19 Recovery Units for hospital systems in the Upstate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — Prisma Health announced Wednesday they have, alongside state partners, created Regional COVID-19 Recovery Units to serve all hospital systems in the Upstate and Midlands.

The first recovery units, based in Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, are available now for any hospital in the state to transfer appropriate patients to help alleviate internal capacity concerns. Prisma added that an additional recovery unit could open at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital in Columbia as soon as next week.

An additional unit is planned for the Upstate if deemed necessary.

Prisma Health officials said the recovery unit model could be deployed elsewhere in the state as needed.

This model may be deployed elsewhere in the state as needed, with S.C. Hospital Association leaders seeing it as a possible prototype that could be used nationwide.

The goal of the units is to allow healthcare systems to fully utilize their local hospital ICU beds and staffing for patients in need of more intensive care. The regional recovery units will care for lower acuity COVID-19 patients who still need inpatient level care to support their recovery.

Current Regional COVID-19 Recovery Units include the following: