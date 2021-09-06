Program offers money to build recreational trails in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina agency is taking applications for federal grants to help pay for trails for hiking and other activities.

The Recreational Trails Program provides money to create and maintain the trails.

Recipients have to pay for the project and then the program gives back 80% of the cost.

The Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism says priority will be given to projects at least 10 miles long or in low-income areas.

The program includes motorized and non-motorized trails. Ten trails have already received money this year.

The deadline to submit letters of intent to request grant money is Oct. 1.