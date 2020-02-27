Proposal for one South Carolina state flag

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – There may soon be one universal flag for South Carolina

There are four versions in circulation right now because there is no law regulating the design.

It can be considered a state flag so long as the manufacturer puts a crescent and palmetto tree on a blue background.

A legislative committee is studying the historical significance of the flag to help with the official design.

The committee has spent the last year researching. They plan to deliver one state flag design to legislators this month.