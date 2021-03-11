Proposal to reinstate teacher step rases reaches Gov. McMaster’s desk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A proposal to reinstate step raises for teachers in South Carolina has reached Governor Henry McMaster’s desk.

House lawmakers on Wednesday approved reinstating the raises teachers receive for each year of service.

They were frozen when state lawmakers didn’t pass a budget because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. McMaster asked for the raises to be restored during his State of the State address in January.

Once signed, teachers will get a lump sum for the school year in their paychecks by June 15th.

Lawmakers have set aside $50 million for the step raises.