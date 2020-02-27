Proposed bill could change open primary rule in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Should South Carolina change its law regarding open primary elections?

Primary elections in the state are currently open, meaning Democrats can vote in the GOP primary and Republicans can vote in the Democratic primary.

Two bills that have been proposed in the State House could change that.

One of those bills requires party identification before a primary. The other would force anyone who votes in Saturday’s primary to vote in the next Democratic primary.

“1083 is a bill designed to prevent the opposition party from interfering with an election,” said State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, who represents Charleston.

Sen. Kimpson says his bill was partially motivated by some republicans who plan to vote on Saturday to sway the results.

A subcommittee passed the bill with an amendment that allows voters to sign an affidavit saying the voted in good faith.