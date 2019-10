COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Proposed changes to vaping laws in South Carolina are set to be introduced in 2020 by South Carolina Representative Wendell Gilliard.

The proposal includes prohibiting all sales of vape products in the state.

Anyone who does sell vape products would be charged with a misdemeanor.

First time offenders would pay a $200-$300 fine.

If you’re caught a second time, you would pay a $400-$500 fine and serve up to 30 days in jail.