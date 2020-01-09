SC lawmaker says proposed Fetal Heartbeat Bill lacks support in Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey (R-Edgefield) revealed on Thursday that the Fetal Heartbeat Bill does not have sufficient support to move forward.

The proposed legislation, supported by Governor Henry McMaster, sought to make it illegal to get an abortion after a fetal heartbeat has been detected- in some cases, this could be as early as six weeks.

The bill made exceptions only in the cases of rape, incest, or danger to the mother’s life.

Massey said “we’ve seen this movie before…I don’t want to deal with it again.”