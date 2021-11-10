Proposed maps have incumbent lawmakers paired in 6 districts

South Carolina Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, looks over a map during a House redistricting committee public hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Govan was put into a district with another incumbent in the proposed House map. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s rapidly growing coastal and suburban population means there could be five House districts and one Senate district in the 2022 election where lawmakers are placing two incumbents.

The maps released by each chamber show three of those House races involve Democrats and two involve Republicans.

One of those House races would involve longtime Rep. Jerry Govan and fellow Democratic Rep. Russell Ott.

The new maps would likely not significantly change the Republican 81-43 advantage over Democrats in the House and 30-16 advantage in the Senate.

The maps must be approved by committees, by the full House and Senate and survive any legal challenge.