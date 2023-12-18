CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry lawmaker is hoping to lower some of the barriers to political office by allowing candidates to use campaign funds for childcare expenses.

Rep. Spencer Wetmore (D-Charleston) pre-filed a bill, H. 4561, in the South Carolina House last month which would add the cost of dependent care to the list of allowable campaign expenses.

“As a mom, I have seen first-hand how hard it is to juggle campaigning and family responsibilities, and I know it is an obstacle for many people who might otherwise want to run for office,” Rep. Wetmore said in a statement.

As the cost of childcare continues to soar across the country, some parents are being forced turn away from certain employment opportunities, including running for public office. According to the Vote Mama Foundation, women with children under age 18 made up only 2% of the state legislature in 2022.

“At its core, this bill is about breaking down financial barriers that prevent talented, hardworking people from all backgrounds from participating in the political process,” Wetmore continued. “We lose out on talented people every year because they do not know how they will afford child care while they are campaigning.”

According to Wetmore, the bill would codify a S.C. House Ethics opinion released in February that found it “permissible for a Member or a candidate to use his or her campaign funds to defray the ordinary cost of childcare services” and expand its definition to include candidates in all levels of government.

Under the proposed legislation, candidates would only be able to expense caregiving costs that arise while actively engaging in campaigning activities. If passed, South Carolina would become the 31st state to allow the practice.

“By allowing candidates to use their campaign funds to cover both childcare and dependent care expenses, South Carolina can galvanize people who may have never considered running for office before,” a Vote Mama Foundation spokesperson said in a statement. “Vote Mama applauds Rep. Wetmore for championing this crucial legislation that can build the political power of parents and caregivers.”

The bill has been referred to the judiciary committee and will be up for consideration during the upcoming legislative session.