Prosecutor returns corruption probe to SC attorney general

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A special prosecutor who pursued public corruption cases against several South Carolina politicians has turned over his remaining caseload to state Attorney General Alan Wilson.

The State newspaper reported Solicitor David Pascoe wrote Wednesday to Wilson that “procedural confusion” spawned by a South Carolina Supreme Court decision overturning one of his convictions led to the probe’s suspension.

In January, a divided South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Pascoe had overstepped his authority and only had legal jurisdiction to go after some, but not all, of the lawmakers he pursued.

Half a dozen GOP lawmakers have been charged in the probe, which began in 2014 as an investigation into former House Speaker Bobby Harrell.