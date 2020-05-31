Prosecutor: SC man choked crying woman after she woke him up

Live Now
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP, The Times & Democrat) — Authorities say a 68-year-old man who choked and killed a friend’s daughter, according to police, said he snapped after she wouldn’t stop crying and begging him to take her home after a night of drinking.

The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reports Kenneth Eastwood appeared in court in Orangeburg County via video Thursday, but had his request for bond on a murder charge denied.

Authorities say after Cara Hodges woke Eastwood up crying at his Eutawville home in December, Eastwood choked her with an electrical cord, then dumped her body in the woods.

Authorities say Eastwood confessed to a grocery store co-worker and investigators.

