Prosecutor to review police shooting of South Carolina teen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A prosecutor in South Carolina says the investigation into the shooting death of a black teenager by a white Columbia police officer this spring is complete and he is reviewing to see if any charges will be filed.

The shooting of 17-year-old Joshua Ruffin has been part of several days of protests at the South Carolina Statehouse about police brutality and racial inequality.

Ruffin was killed April 8 by a Columbia police officer who wanted to talk to him about recent car break-ins.

Authorities say Ruffin ran from the officer, then pointed a gun at him and was shot.