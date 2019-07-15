Prosecutors: DOT commissioner told witness to destroy emails

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a former South Carolina transportation commissioner told a government witness to destroy emails before the FBI could find them.

Prosecutors in a Monday sentencing memo detailed the accusations against John Hardee who in January agreed to plead guilty to tampering with evidence in a federal investigation.

Prosecutors wrote that a confidential witness said he had paid money to Hardee to influence contract awards. However, investigators said they found no evidence of contracts that were awarded because of the payments and thus did not bring bribery charges.

However, prosecutors said Hardee did instruct the witness to destroy emails after learning of the investigation.

A defense lawyer for Hardee could not immediately be reached for comment.

Federal prosecutors wrote that a sentence of probation would be sufficient.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Across the Lowcountry

More Charleston County News
More Berkeley County News
More Dorchester County News
More Georgetown County News
More Colleton County News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss