Prosecutors: Man killed student who mistook car for Uber

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Columbia Police Department shows Nathaniel Rowland. The man accused of killing a South Carolina woman who got into his car thinking it was her Uber ride is seeking to get out of jail while he awaits trial. Prosecutors say Nathaniel Rowland is scheduled to have a hearing via video conference before a Columbia judge on Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020. (Columbia Police Department via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say there’s ample evidence to convict the South Carolina man accused of killing a woman who mistook his car for her Uber ride.

Nathaniel Rowland is standing trial for kidnapping and murder charges in the 2019 death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville, New Jersey.

Prosecutors said Tuesday the University of South Carolina student got into Rowland’s car and was trapped because he had turned on the child locks in his backseat so the doors could only be opened from the outside.

Rowland’s attorneys say none of the DNA evidence on the victim’s body matches Rowland’s.

He could face up to life in prison if convicted. The trial is being held in Columbia.