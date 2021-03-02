Prosecutors seek validation of South Carolina abortion ban

Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, speaks against an abortion bill at a news conference in the Statehouse on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in Columbia, S.C. Democrats walked out during the debate. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two of the prosecutors named as defendants in a federal lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s new law banning most abortions have argued that a temporary restraining order halting the law from being enacted should be dissolved.

They say the law itself “is consistent with Supreme Court precedent” on abortion issues.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson and Solicitor Walt Wilkins wrote in court papers filed Tuesday that a previous high court decision upholding a ban on partial-birth abortions “suggests that a preliminary injunction should be denied here” and that “Act 1 could be upheld by the Court as valid.”

A judge last month suspended The “South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act” on its second day in effect, following a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood.