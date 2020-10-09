Public funeral happening Friday for fallen Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A public funeral is set to take place Friday afternoon for fallen Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher.

He was responding to a domestic violence call last Saturday in the Grand Strand when he was shot and killed. A second officer was also injured.

Hancher was a Community Service Officer for four years and a Police Officer for less than one year. He was also a volunteer firefighter with Horry County Fire Rescue.

“He was a dedicated public servant who upheld his oath to protect this community and made the ultimate sacrifice,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said. “Please keep Jacob, his family and his fellow officers in your prayers.”

Friday’s public funeral begins at 2:00 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. He will be buried at St. Peters Catholic Cemetery in Waldorf, Maryland on Tuesday.

First responders and loved ones paid their respects during a public viewing on Thursday.

“A terrible crime has been done to a 23-year-old young man,” said Steve Baughman who lives in Myrtle Beach. “They put their lives on the line so often and just responding to a domestic violence call can end their lives,” added his wife, Debbie.

News 2 will stream the service live on our website and in this article at 2:00 p.m.