Publix donates two million pounds of produce to Lowcountry Food Bank, combating food insecurity

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix gives 33 million pounds of produce to Feeding America member food banks and the Lowcountry Food Bank receives just over 2 million pounds.

The Lowcountry Food Bank receives 2,070,638 pounds of produce from Publix and $135,000 from Publix Charities. The donations are part of the national Hunger Action Month to bring awareness and call for action in alleviating hunger.

According to Feeding America, 9.2 percent of South Carolina residents are food insecure – 10.9 percent for the country. In 2020, food banks provided food to about 60 million Americans after seeing a 50 percent increase in demand.

Publix donated more than 33 million pounds of produce to Feeding American member food banks through its farmers and families initiative and Feeding More Together campaign. The supermarket giant purchased produce and milk from Southeastern farmers who lost their business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Publix also matched customer donations in-store by purchasing an equal dollar value of fresh produce, which is then donated to Feeding America member food banks. In September, Publix Super Markets Charities plans to donate $5.5 million to 300 Feeding America member food banks and other nonprofit organizations in eliminating food insecurity