LAKELAND, F.L. (WCBD) – On Friday, Publix announced that it will waive two months of rent for businesses operating in Publix-owned shopping centers that have been forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Publix will be waiving common area maintenance fees and taxes, “regardless of the tenant’s access to other relief or assistance.”

There are nearly 300 Publix-owned shopping centers across the Southeast, including 14 in SC.