Publix, other pharmacies prioritizing school staff, childcare workers for COVID-19 vaccine

(WCBD) – Publix on Monday announced that 38 pharmacy locations in South Carolina will reprioritize COVID-19 vaccine appointments for school and childcare workers, based on federal requirements put forth for those participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The restructuring will begin March 9 at 7:00 a.m.

According to the requirements, the following groups will be prioritized until further notice:

Teachers, school staff and child care workers who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff and bus drivers) and

Those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.

Publix says that if any appointments are available after prioritized individuals are scheduled, other eligible individuals will be able to sign up.

Appointments can be made at this link, and cannot be scheduled by phone.

The appointments will be March 11 through March 17.

Locally, stores in Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, and Georgetown will be participating.