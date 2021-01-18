Publix to offer COVID-19 vaccines by appointment for people 70+

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – With rising coronavirus cases and more deaths, a lot of people are anxious to get the vaccine. Publix has rolled out a program to provide the shots to customers starting Tuesday.

Publix appointments can only be booked online. Krauss suggests that older people who aren’t sure how the process may work enlist the help of a younger relative to help them go online to book the appointment.

In other areas where Publix opened vaccine appointments, they were quickly taken. “We went live at 6 a.m. this morning and they went really quickly,” said Nicole Krauss of Publix Super Markets, Inc.

By noon, she said all openings were long gone.

“Our goal was to ensure that our customers had enough time with these appointment slots to ask any questions they may have,” said Krauss.

Appointments were also limited because people need two shots and there is only so much vaccine. Publix rolled out a similar program last week in Florida.

Publix is using the Moderna vaccine.