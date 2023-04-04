GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A pursuit ended in a crash Monday that injured two officers in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department said an officer along with a recruit initiated a traffic stop for suspicion of driving under the influence on Woods Lake Road near Byrdland Drive.

The suspect failed to stop for blue lights and a pursuit was initiated.

Police said the suspect attempted to turn from Cleveland Street to Southland Avenue when they ran off the road and hit a group of trees.

Officers were directly behind the suspect and were unable to stop their vehicle causing them to hit the rear of the suspect’s car.

The force of the crash caused the suspect’s vehicle to move across the roadway to a grass area that continued to Southland Avenue in the direction of Woodland Way.

Officers canceled the pursuit and were treated for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

The suspect was not apprehended, police said.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.