Quarantine requirement for travel to and from South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You now have to quarantine for two weeks when traveling to or from South Carolina if you head to Kansas, New Mexico, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts.

If you head to Vermont, you must prove you tested negative for COVID-19 after quarantine.

An emergency travel order that includes quarantining when coming from South Carolina also starts today for Chicago.

“We have come too far in Chicago at this point not to do the things that are open to us that help prevent the spread of Covid,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of Chicago Dept. of Public Health.

Chicago officials say they will continue looking at the data coming from states reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The list of states including in the travel quarantine ordinance will be updated every Tuesday.