RANKING: These are the best colleges in South Carolina

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in South Carolina using rankings from Niche. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#10. Winthrop University (Rock Hill)

– Acceptance rate: 69% (950-1160 SAT)

– Net Price: $19,115

#9. University of South Carolina Aiken (Aiken)

– Acceptance rate: 56% (960-1140 SAT)

– Net Price: $15,042

#8. College of Charleston (Charleston)

– Acceptance rate: 78% (1080-1260 SAT)

– Net Price: $19,764

#7. Southern Wesleyan University (Central)

– Acceptance rate: 35% (950-1150 SAT)

– Net Price: $17,978

#6. Bob Jones University (Greenville)

– Acceptance rate: 100% (960-1180 SAT)

– Net Price: $14,570

#5. Citadel Military College of South Carolina (Charleston)

– Acceptance rate: 75% (1050-1230 SAT)

– Net Price: $17,723

#4. Wofford College (Spartanburg)

– Acceptance rate: 60% (1190-1350 SAT)

– Net Price: $28,033

#3. University of South Carolina (Columbia)

– Acceptance rate: 69% (1180-1370 SAT)

– Net Price: $21,787

#2. Furman University (Greenville)

– Acceptance rate: 57% (1240-1420 SAT)

– Net Price: $35,621

#1. Clemson University (Clemson)

– Acceptance rate: 51% (1230-1400 SAT)

– Net Price: $21,482

