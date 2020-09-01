Rapper named in lawsuit over deadly South Carolina nightclub shooting

Lavish Lounge in Greenville, S.C., is seen in a Sunday, July 5, 2020 photo. A sheriff’s official says a shooting at a South Carolina nightclub left two people dead and eight wounded. No one was immediately taken into custody following the early Sunday shooting at Lavish Lounge, but a Greenville County sheriff’s spokesperson said they were looking for two suspects. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Lavish Lounge and others following a July shooting which left two people dead and eight others hurt.

The estate of Mykala Bell, one of two people killed in the shooting, accuses the owner of the nightclub, an employee, rapper Foogiano, and promoter Gucci Mane of failing to take proper measures to ensure safety and to protect her from “foreseeable third-party criminal attacks.”

The suit claims that Bell was caught in the crossfire and killed.

Bell, a 23-year-old mother of two, died at the hospital following the shooting.

51-year-old security guard Clarence Sterling Johnson was also killed in the July 5 shooting.