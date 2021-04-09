RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island sold out for next week’s event

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA – APRIL 21: A general view of the 18th hole during the final round of the 2019 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 21, 2019 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you still looking for tickets to the 53rd RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island? You may be out of luck.

Organizers say the event, scheduled to take place April 12-18th at Harbour Town Golf Links, is officially sold out.

“If you were able to get tickets, we look forward to celebrating with you in person on Hilton Head Island. You can look forward to a unique, intimate experience,” said tournament director Steve Wilmot. “I want to take this opportunity to thank the entire community whether you are attending or not. The commitment to the event has allowed us to get our charities platforms back up and running.”

The RBC Heritage will be broadcast on television.