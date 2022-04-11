HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Tickets for the RBC Heritage golf tournament are officially sold out for the second year in a row.

The PGA event is April 11 through 17 at Harbour Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

According to the Heritage Classic Foundation, the RBC Heritage is the only PGA TOUR event in South Carolina. This is the event’s 54th year.

Event officials remind spectators that all 2022 tickets are mobile. Event-goers are encouraged to add their tickets to their ‘mobile wallet,’ once scanned, a wearable ticket will be distributed.

Didn’t score a ticket? The RBC Heritage will be broadcast on television.