Realtor’s discovery brings bomb squad to Greenville Co. property

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – What Jake Dickens found at his new real estate listing on Old Georgia Road in Pelzer ended up attracting a lot of foot traffic.

Just not the kind looking to buy.

“The property’s been vacant for 5 or 6 years,” Dickens said.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said grenades, pipe bombs and multiple blasting caps were found on the property Tuesday.

Dickins said he made the unusual discovery in an old well house yards away from the main house.

“There were some devices that looked suspicious,” Dickens explained.

“They appeared to be pipes with caps like a pipe bomb,” he said. “When we found them we just called the sheriff’s office.”

Dickens said after he made that call he and a caretaker secured the door to the well house and left.

“I was not aware they were gonna take such measures,” he said.

Dickens’ phone call prompted a response from a hazardous device team with the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

After hours of investigating, deputies said multiple improvised grenades, two pipe bombs and several blasting caps were safely detonated in a controlled area.

Dickens, who is a realtor with Coldwell Banker Caine, is glad he made the call.

“It’s on the market and we wanted to make sure we took precautionary measures to make sure nothing was dangerous,” he said.

Dickens believes the devices belonged to the previous owner who died years ago.

He said the man was someone who like to reload his own shotgun shells.

Deputies said the property is safe and there’s no reason to further investigate.