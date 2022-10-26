FILE – A sailfish jumps out of the water. (Getty Images)

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in South Carolina from Land Big Fish.

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in South Carolina using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.

African Pompano

– Weight: 44 lbs 3 oz

– Location: Hilton Head Island

– Record set by C. T. Babcock III in 2011

Albacore Tuna

– Weight: 37 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Charleston

– Record set by W. Crump in 1976

Amberjack

– Weight: 123 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Isle of Palms

– Record set by J. Beauford in 2010

American Shad

– Weight: 7 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Santee River

– Record set by Sylvester Casselman in 1985

Atlantic Bonito

– Weight: 7 lbs 11 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Little River

– Record set by Charles Adams in 1993

Black Crappie

– Weight: 5 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Lake Moultrie

– Record set by P.E. Foust in 1957

Black Drum

– Weight: 89 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Port Royal

– Record set by W. P. Buquet in 1978

Black Sea Bass

– Weight: 8 lbs 3 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Fripp Inlet

– Record set by Larry L. Hudson in 1995

Blue Catfish

– Weight: 109 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Tailrace Canal

– Record set by George A. Lijewski in 1991

Blue Marlin

– Weight: 881 lbs 13 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Charleston

– Record set by W.C. Taylor in 2005

Bluefin Tuna

– Weight: 396 lbs 14 oz

– Location: Hilton Head Island

– Record set by J. S. Middleton III in 2006

Bluefish

– Weight: 21 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Charleston

– Record set by J.A. Curtis in 1975

Bluegill Sunfish

– Weight: 3 lbs 4 oz

– Location: not available

– Record set by J.P. Hegler in 1973

Bowfin

– Weight: 21 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Forest Lake

– Record set by Robert Harmon in 1980

Brook Trout

– Weight: 4 lbs 10 oz

– Location: Chattooga River

– Record set by Wes Coker in 2010

Brown Trout

– Weight: 17 lbs 9.5 oz

– Location: Lake Jocassee

– Record set by Larry Edwards in 1987

Bullhead

– Weight: 6 lbs 6.3 oz

– Location: Broad River

– Record set by George Eleazer in 2009

Chain Pickerel

– Weight: 6 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Lake Marion

– Record set by Randall Spell in 1981

Channel Catfish

– Weight: 58 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Lake Moultrie

– Record set by W.H. Whaley in 1964

Cobia

– Weight: 92 lbs 10 oz

– Location: Hilton Head Island

– Record set by R. Maroudas in 2009

Dolphin

– Weight: 77 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Seabrook Island

– Record set by R. Riggs in 2008

Flathead Catfish

– Weight: 79 lbs 4 oz

– Length: 51″

– Location: Santee Cooper

– Record set by Jessica Preston in 2001

Flier Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Hemingway

– Record set by Steve Bryant in 1977

Great Barracuda

– Weight: 65 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Georgetown

– Record set by Henry Shelor in 1948

Hybrid Bass

– Weight: 20 lbs 6 oz

– Location: Savannah River

– Record set by Danny Wood in 1978

King Mackerel

– Weight: 2 lbs 10 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Pawleys Island

– Record set by C. Micheau in 1968

King Mackerel

– Weight: 62 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Charleston

– Record set by J. Brownlee III in 1976

Ladyfish

– Weight: 5 lbs 14 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Charleston

– Record set by B. Raver in 1994

Largemouth Bass

– Weight: 16 lbs 2 oz

– Location: Lake Marion

– Record set by P.H. Flanagan in 1949

Largemouth Bass

– Weight: 16 lbs 2 oz

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Mason Cummings in 1993

Longbill Spearfish

– Weight: 53 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Mt. Pleasant

– Record set by H. L. Johnson Jr. in 1986

Mako Shark

– Weight: 391 lbs 15 oz

– Location: Charleston

– Record set by P. Ford in 2002

Muskellunge

– Weight: 22 lbs 8 oz

– Length: 42″

– Location: Broad River

– Record set by Zavier Jefferies in 2004

Pumpkinseed Sunfish

– Weight: 2 lbs 4 oz

– Location: North Saluda River

– Record set by Scott Hart in 1997

Rainbow Runner

– Weight: 14 lbs 14 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Georgetown

– Record set by W. D. Harder in 1985

Rainbow Trout

– Weight: 11 lbs 5 oz

– Location: Lake Jocassee

– Record set by Scott Coggins in 1993

Red Drum

– Weight: 75 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Murrells Inlet

– Record set by A. J. Taylor in 1965

Red Snapper

– Weight: 37 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Little River

– Record set by K. Henry in 1964

Redbreast Sunfish

– Weight: 2 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Lumber River

– Record set by D.R. Turner in 1975

Redear Sunfish

– Weight: 5 lbs 7 oz

– Location: Diversion Canal

– Record set by Amos Gay in 1998

Redeye Bass

– Weight: 5 lbs 2.5 oz

– Location: Lake Jocassee

– Record set by Randy Dickson in 2001

Redfin Pickerel

– Weight: 1 lbs 8.8 oz

– Location: Bluff Lake

– Record set by Albert Johnson in 1983

Sailfish

– Weight: 75 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Georgetown

– Record set by G. A. Reid in 1968

Sandbar (brown) Shark

– Weight: 199 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Charleston

– Record set by T. McGuiness in 1984

Sauger

– Weight: 4 lbs 7 oz

– Location: Lake Thurmond

– Record set by Broadus Moody in 1985

Sheepshead

– Weight: 16 lbs 6 oz

– Location: Mt. Pleasant

– Record set by J. Widener in 2008

Skipjack Tuna

– Weight: 25 lbs 14 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Charleston

– Record set by D. L. Stubbs in 1986

Smallmouth Bass

– Weight: 9 lbs 7 oz

– Location: Lake Jocassee

– Record set by Terry Dodson in 2001

Spotted Bass

– Weight: 8 lbs 2 oz

– Location: Lake Jocassee

– Record set by James Couch in 1996

Striped Bass

– Weight: 63 lbs

– Location: Lake Russell

– Record set by Terry McConnell in 2009

Summer Flounder

– Weight: 3 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Murrells Inlet

– Record set by J. Wallace in 1982

Swordfish

– Weight: 500 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Georgetown

– Record set by B. H. Peace III in 1978

Tarpon

– Weight: 154 lbs 10 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Hilton Head

– Record set by S. B. Kiser in 1987

Tiger Shark

– Weight: 1780 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Cherry Grove

– Record set by W. Maxwell in 1964

Wahoo

– Weight: 130 lbs 5 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Murrells Inlet

– Record set by J. Moore in 1998

Walleye

– Weight: 10 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Richard B. Russell Lake

– Record set by Robert Huskins in 1994

Warmouth

– Weight: 2 lbs 2.5 oz

– Location: not available

– Record set by W. Singletary in 1973

Weakfish

– Weight: 11 lbs 13 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Parris Island

– Record set by J. M. Coppinger Jr. in 1981

White Bass

– Weight: 5 lbs 4.8 oz

– Location: Broad River

– Record set by Johnny Gilliam in 1997

White Catfish

– Weight: 9 lbs 15 oz

– Location: Lake Murray

– Record set by Jim Schwietert in 1986

White Crappie

– Weight: 5 lbs 1 oz

– Location: Lake Murray

– Record set by Mrs. H.P. Owens in 1949

White Marlin

– Weight: 108 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Charleston

– Record set by D. C. Critz Jr. in 1981

White Perch

– Weight: 1 lbs 15.2 oz

– Location: Lake Wylie

– Record set by Rodger W. Taylor in 2007

Yellow Perch

– Weight: 3 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Lake Keowee

– Record set by D. Scarborough in 1979

Yellowfin Tuna

– Weight: 241 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Charleston

– Record set by T. C. Lewis in 1979