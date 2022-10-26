Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in South Carolina using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.
African Pompano
– Weight: 44 lbs 3 oz
– Location: Hilton Head Island
– Record set by C. T. Babcock III in 2011
Albacore Tuna
– Weight: 37 lbs 4 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Charleston
– Record set by W. Crump in 1976
Amberjack
– Weight: 123 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Isle of Palms
– Record set by J. Beauford in 2010
American Shad
– Weight: 7 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Santee River
– Record set by Sylvester Casselman in 1985
Atlantic Bonito
– Weight: 7 lbs 11 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Little River
– Record set by Charles Adams in 1993
Black Crappie
– Weight: 5 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Lake Moultrie
– Record set by P.E. Foust in 1957
Black Drum
– Weight: 89 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Port Royal
– Record set by W. P. Buquet in 1978
Black Sea Bass
– Weight: 8 lbs 3 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Fripp Inlet
– Record set by Larry L. Hudson in 1995
Blue Catfish
– Weight: 109 lbs 4 oz
– Location: Tailrace Canal
– Record set by George A. Lijewski in 1991
Blue Marlin
– Weight: 881 lbs 13 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Charleston
– Record set by W.C. Taylor in 2005
Bluefin Tuna
– Weight: 396 lbs 14 oz
– Location: Hilton Head Island
– Record set by J. S. Middleton III in 2006
Bluefish
– Weight: 21 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Charleston
– Record set by J.A. Curtis in 1975
Bluegill Sunfish
– Weight: 3 lbs 4 oz
– Location: not available
– Record set by J.P. Hegler in 1973
Bowfin
– Weight: 21 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Forest Lake
– Record set by Robert Harmon in 1980
Brook Trout
– Weight: 4 lbs 10 oz
– Location: Chattooga River
– Record set by Wes Coker in 2010
Brown Trout
– Weight: 17 lbs 9.5 oz
– Location: Lake Jocassee
– Record set by Larry Edwards in 1987
Bullhead
– Weight: 6 lbs 6.3 oz
– Location: Broad River
– Record set by George Eleazer in 2009
Chain Pickerel
– Weight: 6 lbs 4 oz
– Location: Lake Marion
– Record set by Randall Spell in 1981
Channel Catfish
– Weight: 58 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Lake Moultrie
– Record set by W.H. Whaley in 1964
Cobia
– Weight: 92 lbs 10 oz
– Location: Hilton Head Island
– Record set by R. Maroudas in 2009
Dolphin
– Weight: 77 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Seabrook Island
– Record set by R. Riggs in 2008
Flathead Catfish
– Weight: 79 lbs 4 oz
– Length: 51″
– Location: Santee Cooper
– Record set by Jessica Preston in 2001
Flier Sunfish
– Weight: 1 lbs 4 oz
– Location: Hemingway
– Record set by Steve Bryant in 1977
Great Barracuda
– Weight: 65 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Georgetown
– Record set by Henry Shelor in 1948
Hybrid Bass
– Weight: 20 lbs 6 oz
– Location: Savannah River
– Record set by Danny Wood in 1978
King Mackerel
– Weight: 2 lbs 10 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Pawleys Island
– Record set by C. Micheau in 1968
King Mackerel
– Weight: 62 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Charleston
– Record set by J. Brownlee III in 1976
Ladyfish
– Weight: 5 lbs 14 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Charleston
– Record set by B. Raver in 1994
Largemouth Bass
– Weight: 16 lbs 2 oz
– Location: Lake Marion
– Record set by P.H. Flanagan in 1949
Largemouth Bass
– Weight: 16 lbs 2 oz
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Mason Cummings in 1993
Longbill Spearfish
– Weight: 53 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Mt. Pleasant
– Record set by H. L. Johnson Jr. in 1986
Mako Shark
– Weight: 391 lbs 15 oz
– Location: Charleston
– Record set by P. Ford in 2002
Muskellunge
– Weight: 22 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 42″
– Location: Broad River
– Record set by Zavier Jefferies in 2004
Pumpkinseed Sunfish
– Weight: 2 lbs 4 oz
– Location: North Saluda River
– Record set by Scott Hart in 1997
Rainbow Runner
– Weight: 14 lbs 14 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Georgetown
– Record set by W. D. Harder in 1985
Rainbow Trout
– Weight: 11 lbs 5 oz
– Location: Lake Jocassee
– Record set by Scott Coggins in 1993
Red Drum
– Weight: 75 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Murrells Inlet
– Record set by A. J. Taylor in 1965
Red Snapper
– Weight: 37 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Little River
– Record set by K. Henry in 1964
Redbreast Sunfish
– Weight: 2 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Lumber River
– Record set by D.R. Turner in 1975
Redear Sunfish
– Weight: 5 lbs 7 oz
– Location: Diversion Canal
– Record set by Amos Gay in 1998
Redeye Bass
– Weight: 5 lbs 2.5 oz
– Location: Lake Jocassee
– Record set by Randy Dickson in 2001
Redfin Pickerel
– Weight: 1 lbs 8.8 oz
– Location: Bluff Lake
– Record set by Albert Johnson in 1983
Sailfish
– Weight: 75 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Georgetown
– Record set by G. A. Reid in 1968
Sandbar (brown) Shark
– Weight: 199 lbs 4 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Charleston
– Record set by T. McGuiness in 1984
Sauger
– Weight: 4 lbs 7 oz
– Location: Lake Thurmond
– Record set by Broadus Moody in 1985
Sheepshead
– Weight: 16 lbs 6 oz
– Location: Mt. Pleasant
– Record set by J. Widener in 2008
Skipjack Tuna
– Weight: 25 lbs 14 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Charleston
– Record set by D. L. Stubbs in 1986
Smallmouth Bass
– Weight: 9 lbs 7 oz
– Location: Lake Jocassee
– Record set by Terry Dodson in 2001
Spotted Bass
– Weight: 8 lbs 2 oz
– Location: Lake Jocassee
– Record set by James Couch in 1996
Striped Bass
– Weight: 63 lbs
– Location: Lake Russell
– Record set by Terry McConnell in 2009
Summer Flounder
– Weight: 3 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Murrells Inlet
– Record set by J. Wallace in 1982
Swordfish
– Weight: 500 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Georgetown
– Record set by B. H. Peace III in 1978
Tarpon
– Weight: 154 lbs 10 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Hilton Head
– Record set by S. B. Kiser in 1987
Tiger Shark
– Weight: 1780 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Cherry Grove
– Record set by W. Maxwell in 1964
Wahoo
– Weight: 130 lbs 5 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Murrells Inlet
– Record set by J. Moore in 1998
Walleye
– Weight: 10 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Richard B. Russell Lake
– Record set by Robert Huskins in 1994
Warmouth
– Weight: 2 lbs 2.5 oz
– Location: not available
– Record set by W. Singletary in 1973
Weakfish
– Weight: 11 lbs 13 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Parris Island
– Record set by J. M. Coppinger Jr. in 1981
White Bass
– Weight: 5 lbs 4.8 oz
– Location: Broad River
– Record set by Johnny Gilliam in 1997
White Catfish
– Weight: 9 lbs 15 oz
– Location: Lake Murray
– Record set by Jim Schwietert in 1986
White Crappie
– Weight: 5 lbs 1 oz
– Location: Lake Murray
– Record set by Mrs. H.P. Owens in 1949
White Marlin
– Weight: 108 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Charleston
– Record set by D. C. Critz Jr. in 1981
White Perch
– Weight: 1 lbs 15.2 oz
– Location: Lake Wylie
– Record set by Rodger W. Taylor in 2007
Yellow Perch
– Weight: 3 lbs 4 oz
– Location: Lake Keowee
– Record set by D. Scarborough in 1979
Yellowfin Tuna
– Weight: 241 lbs 12 oz
– Location: Atlantic Ocean – Charleston
– Record set by T. C. Lewis in 1979