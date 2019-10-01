Record number of SC lottery players win with all 2’s

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A record number of South Carolina lottery players won a pick 4 game using a combination of just the number 2.

The winning numbers were drawn on Saturday.

Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery said nearly 1,400 winners will claim $3.4 million.

Each winner used the combination “2-2-2-2” on their Saturday midday cards — and will receive between $2,500 and $5,000 per winning ticket.

One player who waited in line to claim her ticket said she played the numbers in memory of her daughter, while another winner picked them because her birthday is on February 22.