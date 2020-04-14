Red Cross assisting those displaced by severe weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the American Red Cross of SC are assisting around 200 people displaced by the storms and tornadoes that came through the state on Monday morning.

According to the Red Cross, the people are being put up in hotel rooms, which are more conducive to social distancing than traditional shelters.

The number of people displaced by the severe weather is expected to be higher than 200; those being put up in hotels are “the individuals that did not have an alternative place to stay.”

The Red Cross is conducting much of their response virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they assert that they “are committed to help those impacted recover from these storms.”