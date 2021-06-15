Red Cross experiencing severe blood shortage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe shortage of blood despite an increase in need.

According to the Red Cross, “an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants,” are to blame, with trauma centers have experiencing a 10% increase in need since 2019.

Likewise, people in need of transfusions that were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic are in even more serious situations. The Red Cross reports distributing 75,000 more blood products than expected over the last three months to meet critical needs.

Some hospitals experiencing shortages are limiting elective surgeries “until the blood supply stabilizes.”

The organization is encouraging those who are able, to donate — especially those with blood type O and those who can give platelets.

Anyone who donates by June 30 will receive a $5 amazon gift card as a thank you.

