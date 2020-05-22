Red Cross shares tips for a safe summer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Red Cross has some tips for people to enjoy the upcoming summer season, despite the unusual circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. As people increasingly begin taking advantage of the outdoors after weeks or months of staying at home, unique challenges will present themselves, and the Red Cross wants everyone to be prepared.

Regional CEO, Louise Welch Williams said “we must remember that we are in an unprecedented time dealing with the coronavirus and precautions must be taken to make sure you and your family stay safe.”

For anyone who will be in public, the Red Cross issued these recommendations:

Remain at least six feet away from other people

Those over the age of two should wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible

Limit the number of places visited/exposure to other people

While water safety is a main focus every season, additional precautions must be taken this year:

Ensure the area is open/designated for swimming

Remain six feet away from those who are not in your family

Wear masks on land when social distancing cannot be maintained, but DO NOT wear masks in the water

Do not share items like goggles, nose clips, or snorkels

Adults should constantly supervise children in and around the water.

If swimming in open water, understand that it is different than a swimming in a pool, and ensure you are capable; know your limitations

Swim sober

Swim with a buddy

Walk carefully in, don’t dive headfirst

If caught in a rip current, remain calm, alert those on shore that you need help, and swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current

Grilling is a fun way to prepare meals in the warmer months, but grills can be dangerous. To avoid injury, remember these tips: