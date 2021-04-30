Red Flag Fire Alert in effect through weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC) on Friday issued a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert in effect through the weekend.

Over the coming days, there will be relatively low humidity and stronger-than-normal winds, creating a prime environment for fires to spread.

SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones explained:

“We have not gotten much significant rainfall in the last few weeks, and fuels are very dry, so any outdoor fire could escape easily.” SCFC Chief Darryl Jones

With that in mind, people are asked to avoid any outdoor burning while the alert is in effect. Although outdoor burning is not prohibited by the alert, SCFC strongly advises against it.