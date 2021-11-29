Redistricting plans face busy week in South Carolina

South Carolina Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, looks over a map during a House redistricting committee public hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Govan was put into a district with another incumbent in the proposed House map. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s work to draw new districts after last year’s U.S. Census should get closer to completion this week.

On Monday, the state Senate committee handling redistricting will hold a public meeting about its proposed U.S. House maps released last week.

Then on Wednesday, the full House returns to the Statehouse to take up their 124 redrawn districts.

The South Carolina League of Women Voters have criticized the new maps for both the U.S. House and the South Carolina House.

They say they concentrate more on protecting Republicans and incumbents than providing for fair, competitive races.