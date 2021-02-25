Reduced number of fans allowed at Darlington Raceway for Mother’s Day Weekend NASCAR event

The grandstands are empty at Darlington Raceway before the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Darlington Raceway will have a limited number of on-site spectators for the Nascar weekend in May.

Darlington Raceway will host the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Friday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m., the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, May 8 at 1:00 p.m., and the NASCAR Cup Series on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9 at 3:30 p.m.

But a limited number of fans will be allowed throughout the weekend to comply with COVID-19 health and safety regulations.

“As we launch the new spring dates for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, we look forward to welcoming our loyal fans back to the track Too Tough to Tame to create new lifelong memories,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “Thanks to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and his administration’s leadership and collaboration to allow us to host fans on our new race weekend. We will continue to work diligently to provide fans another safe, exciting race experience at Darlington Raceway.”

According to a press release on Thursday, many guests will have their grandstand seats relocated to ensure social distancing between groups.

Social distancing will also be enforced, and all guests will be screened before entering the facility at staggered entry times. They will be required to wear face coverings.

“Multiple handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the operating areas and entrances and a “clean team” of staff, clearly identified for guests, will be cleaning or disinfecting at all times,” organizers said.

Additional information on camping will be made available to fans later.