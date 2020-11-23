Refunds arriving for Santee Cooper and cooperative customers

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — Customers of some South Carolina utilities are getting refunds of some of their payments toward a failed nuclear construction project.

Customers of state-owned utility Santee Cooper and associated electric cooperatives are getting checks if they have a refund of more than $25 from the failed V.C. Sumner nuclear plant.

They’re getting a bill credit if they’re owed less than $25. Refunds are going to people who were customers between January 2007 and Jan. 31, 2020.

The money is part of a $520 million class action lawsuit settlement from the abandoned $9 billion nuclear plant project in Fairfield County.

Former state Sen. Vincent Sheheen, an attorney who worked on the settlement, says 1.6 million customers are getting refunds averaging $170.