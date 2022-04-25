LAKE MURRAY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Raggaetronic Music Festival will return to Lake Murray on June 4.

The festival is being held on Spence Island, which is only accessible by boat.



Provided

Four bands and two DJs are set to perform this year, with the lineup expected to be announced in early May.

Over 3,000 boats are expected to attend this year’s festival.

The Reggaetronic Music Festival is entering its ninth year, and is the longest-running flotilla music festival in the state.

