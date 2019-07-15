Registered sex offender in Conway charged with fondling children

A Conway man, who is a registered sex offender, has been charged with fondling two girls under the age of 11.

Rodney Oncale, 40, faces two charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11, first degree. Police said Oncale is already a registered sex offender.

According to the police report, the girls said Oncale has been molesting them for the past few years. The report to the police was made on July 3.

Oncale remains in the J. Rueben Long Detention Center. No bail has been set.