Relief bill includes $95M for South Carolina health centers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina health centers are getting more than $95 million toward supporting COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations.

The funding for 23 community health centers throughout the state was announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

It’s part of the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill known as the “American Rescue Plan.”

The health centers are aimed at providing care to medically underserved communities.

Officials say they can put the funds toward preventive and primary health care services for people at higher risk for COVID-19, as well as expand operational capacity to include mobile health units.