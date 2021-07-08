Remains of SC soldier killed in Korean War returned nearly 70 years later

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – The Defense Prisoner of War/ Missing in Action Accounting Agency (DPAA) on Thursday announced the identification of an Orangeburg man killed in the Korean War.

Louis N. Crosby (18) was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division serving in the Korean War. On December 1, 1950, his unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, and Crosby was reported missing in action.

For 68 years, his remains were unaccounted for, until June of 2018, when “North Korea turned over 55 boxes purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.”

Scientists at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam DPAA lab and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System “used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence” and “mitochondrial DNA analysis” to identify the remains.

A burial will be held for Crosby in Orangeburg on August 18, 2021.