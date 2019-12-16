Renovations to Beaufort’s Waterfront Park expected to conclude this week









Courtesy of: City of Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Divers in Beaufort have been working since last August to repair pilings at the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

Of the 500 pilings supporting the park, 14 were repaired in 2018 and 33 have been repaired in the most recent project, according to the City of Beaufort.

The $590,000 renovation was funded by a grant and overseen by Matt St. Clair, Director of Public Projects and Facilities for the City of Beaufort.

The city provided photos of the process, which they described as power washing the pre-stretched piles, encasing them in fiberglass, and sealing the encasement with epoxy.