Rep. Clyburn: $80M coming to SC for energy assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) on Thursday announced that a record budget is available to help South Carolina families pay for necessary utilities.

South Carolina’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will receive $80.2 million, the highest budget that the program has ever had.

$35,117,531 comes from the American Rescue Plan, with the rest coming from the state.

LIHEAP subsidizes costs of necessary utilities like heating and air for low-income families. It also helps pay for repairs to make homes more energy efficient.

