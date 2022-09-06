WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Representative Jim Clyburn (D-SC) is working to educate the public on a federal program that forgives student loans to certain public service employees.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program was created in 2007 and provides forgiveness on federal student loans “to qualified borrowers working in the public service sector.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was expanded to waive certain requirements. That expansion is set to expire October 31, so Rep. Clyburn is “working to ensure that the application process is as convenient and streamlined as possible.”

The webinar will give people the opportunity to learn about the program, its benefits, and how to apply.

It will take place on September 7 at 5:00 p.m. Click here to register.