Rep. Clyburn: South Carolinians to begin receiving Child Tax Credit checks in July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn on Tuesday put out a reminder to South Carolinians that Child Tax Credit checks will begin going out on July 15.

The Child Tax Credit for 2021 was expanded as part of the American Rescue Plan. According to Rep. Clyburn, it is “expected to cut child poverty nearly in half and help families all across the country recover from the economic devastation of the pandemic.”

Households filing jointly with incomes up to $150,000 and single parents with incomes up to $112,500 are eligible to receive $3,600 for each child under 6 years old and $3,000 for each child ages 6 to 17.

The funds will be distributed monthly in increments of $300 or $250, depending on the age of the child.

Nearly 136,000 children in Rep. Clyburn’s 6th Congressional District are expected to benefit from the credits.